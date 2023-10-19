CJ Perry Reacts To Learning She’s Had 230 Matches, Says She’s On Her Own Path

CJ Perry was surprised to learn that she’s worked 230 matches in her wrestling career. The AEW star recently spoke with Fightful and was asked if she plans to get back into the ring. You can check out some highlights below:

On being told that she’s had 230 matches: “What? Miro! I was in — how many was it again? I’m shook right now. I had 230 matches. I mean, hey, it all counts, okay? Yeah, that’s awesome. No wonder I missed it so much.”

On her goals in AEW: “I want to help make champions. I am launching a management company. I am scouting for the next champion. I am really happy for Miro the Redeemer, who is on his path right now to overcome all his temptations and find God or not find God. I’m not exactly sure. However, I am on my own path and that is to find wrestling stars that are going to become champions and trailblazers, and help them be the best version of themselves. I think I do that very well. There is gonna be no one who hustles more than me for my clients and I’m really excited about that. Stay tuned, guys. The thing about Miro and I living in the same household, we’re both very competitive. I’m a little nervous. Both of us don’t like to lose.”