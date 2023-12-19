CJ Perry Says She’s Going Into Surgery After Infection Worsens

CJ Perry is set to undergo surgery after the infection in her finger and arm have gotten worse. As previously reported, Perry announced that she had to miss Saturday’s Collision due to an infection in her finger spread to her arm and required that she be hospitalized. Perry posted to Twitter on Monday to note that the infection has worsened and she will undergo surgery this evening.

Perry wrote:

“I have been in the ER and hospital for over 50 hours. The infection has gotten worse and I’m going into surgery tonight. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers. I love you all”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Perry for a quick and full recovery.