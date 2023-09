Miro’s hot and flexible wife is set to make her TNT debut. In a post on Instagram, CJ Perry announced that she will appear on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision.

She wrote: “On my way to @aew #collision catch me tonight at 8pm on @tntdrama @aewontv”

Perry made her AEW debut at All Out, saving Miro from an attack by Powerhouse Hobbs.