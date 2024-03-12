CJ Perry Says Twitter Is Not Good For Her Mental Health

CJ Perry is not feeling the love for Twitter right now, as she posted on the platform. Perry, who confirmed on Monday that she and Miro had separated in December after seven years of marriage, posted to her account to write:

“Every time I go to twitter or @x my mental health is severely impacted. Wild. No wonder I stay off this platform”

Perry has not been seen on AEW TV since she turned on Andrade El Idolo and aligned with Miro at AEW World’s End.