Various News: CJ Perry Undergoes Surgery, Feature On Chelsea Green’s Workout
January 17, 2025 | Posted by
– CJ Perry revealed on Friday that she underwent surgery. The WWE and AEW alumna posted to her Twitter account on Wednesday with a post-surgery photo, writing:
“Made it out of surgery. Thank you all”
– Chelsea Green was the subject of a new feature at MyLondon.News about her workout. You can check it out here.