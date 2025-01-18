Various News: CJ Perry Undergoes Surgery, Feature On Chelsea Green’s Workout

– CJ Perry revealed on Friday that she underwent surgery. The WWE and AEW alumna posted to her Twitter account on Wednesday with a post-surgery photo, writing:

“Made it out of surgery. Thank you all”

– Chelsea Green was the subject of a new feature at MyLondon.News about her workout. You can check it out here.