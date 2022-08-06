CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Wanting Her To Wrestle In WWE, Triple H’s Advice To Her

In a recent interview on The Sessions, CJ Perry (aka Lana in WWE) discussed Vince McMahon wanting her to learn how to wrestle, Triple H’s advice to her, and much more. You can read her comments below.

CJ Perry on Vince McMahon wanting her to learn how to wrestle: “I’ll never forget Vince called us into the office. This was after we had split up because he was adamant. He was like, ‘You cannot be with Rusev anymore.’ When the ‘We want Lana’ chants started, he was like, ‘That’s it. You have two choices. We can either do a relationship story, or you’re gonna have to go back down to NXT to learn how to wrestle.’ I was like, ‘I’ll do a relationship story, that’s cool.’ So then that started, and then, a month and a half in, he brings Summer [Rae] in. We had no idea and Miro’s like, ‘Why? What’s happening? [Vince] is like, ‘Well, we’re gonna have a match.’ Miro didn’t want me to wrestle. He’s very, very old school. He’s very traditional. He gets worried, and he doesn’t want me to get hurt. On top of it, he’s like, ‘You’re so good at what you do. Why are you gonna go try to…’ Paige had just got up. Becky [Lynch], Sasha [Banks], all those girls were about to come up. And it’s like, I’m not going to catch up with those people. It’s going to at least take 10 years. It takes a long time. These girls have been wrestling for a long time and they’re younger on top of it.”

On her reaction and Triple H’s advice to her: “I was like, ‘Okay, I’m fine with that, but I just think I’m great at this. Let me do what I’m great at versus I don’t know if I want to catch up to these girls.’ We had this conversation in the office. This is actually the first time saying this story. I was just like, ‘I just don’t think I’m gonna ever be that great.’ I want to be great at stuff, not good. He’s like, ‘No, this is a wrestling company.’ He’s like, ‘You have to, at the very least, know how to bump.’ He goes, ‘You have to know how to resolve your conflicts in the ring, and your conflict is with Summer, and you’re gonna resolve it in the ring.’ And that was that. Miro didn’t say anything else and I was like, ‘Okay, and you’re right. This is a wrestling company. If I just want to do acting, I probably should fuck off, right?’ I do have respect for this, and so many other people would want that spot, so I’m gonna work my ass off. That was 2015, and Hunter told me, ‘Never stop training.’ That whole year I had been training. Hunter was like, ‘Trust me, one day, Vince is gonna wake up and be like, it’s time for Lana to have a match. You want to be ready.’ I talked to Stephanie, and Stephanie is like, ‘At the very least, know how to bump.’ She’s like, ‘That’s what he wants you to do.’ I just started training my ass off.”

