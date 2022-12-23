Clarification On William Regal’s AEW Contract Ahead of Exit

William Regal is gone from AEW and will return to work at WWE starting in January. When the news was originally broken, there were conflicting reports on how long his AEW contract was for. Tony Khan eventually confirmed that he and Regal spoke about Khan agreed to let him out of his deal. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both Regal and Khan had ‘opt-out’ clauses in the contract.

Regal had an opt-out that would let him leave AEW on February 24 if he wanted. Khan, meanwhile, had one that ended on December 22. So even if Khan hadn’t given him permission to go, Regal could have left by February if he wanted.