Clark Connors Explains Why Gabe Kidd Is The Future of the Business

In an interview with In The Weeds (via Fightful), Clark Connors praised Gabe Kidd and called him the future of the business, explaining why makes the NJPW star so good. Kidd’s profile was raised after a feud and match with Kenny Omega at Wrestle Dynasty earlier this year.

He said: “It was only a matter of time. Last year, when the War Dogs were getting going, we said it to each other all the time. It was around this time last year when we beat United Empire in the cage match and we took out [Will] Ospreay, we said right before that, ‘Just give it a year. Give the War Dogs a year.’ That goes for all of us. It was only a matter of time before we were given the opportunity, Gabe was given the these opportunities to step up and show his emotion and show who he is as a performer and let people latch onto that. Once he’s been given the ball, he’s been rolling with it. That match with Kenny was a long time in the making in his own head. I know that for a fact. As one of his best friends in the world, I’ve been with him through everything he’s gone through, not everything, but since New Japan. I’ve seen him grow so much. We always talk about it and I always tell him, ‘You, that’s the franchise. That’s the future. That’s the star.’ Everything I’m doing, everything Drilla [Moloney] is doing, everything everyone else is doing, we’re all coming up with him. In my opinion, I’ve always told Gabe, ‘You’re the one.’ His mind is locked in and focused on everything. It makes me, almost as an older brother figure, and one of his best friends, it makes me so fucking happy to see that for him. I’m always so proud.“