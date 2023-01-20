Clark Connors’ Goal Is To Win a Title In 2023

Clark Connors has named his goals for the coming year, and it includes a championship reign. The NJPW star recently spoke with the Shining Wizards Podcast for a new interview and he talked about how he wants to win a title in 2023, and why it’s important to him.

“Goals in 2023, I wanna [win] a title,” Connors said (per Fightful). “To me, it’s important at this point for the evolution of myself as a wrestler to get to the point where I’m winning titles. I want to get at least two at least four-star rated matches by Dave Meltzer. I would love that so much. I wanna be voted Tokyo Sports MVP, that would be cool.[Laughs]”

He continued, “No, my main goal is the Clark Connors name, by the end of this year, to be in the pantheon of, ‘Okay, this is one of the top guys in this industry.’ I want my name to be on people’s mouths and I want them to understand this guy’s a player in the game, and I get to actually show people how good I am. I’m really excited to do that.”

Connors competed to become the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, a match which saw PAC win the title.