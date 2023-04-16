wrestling / News
Clark Connors Joins Bullet Club At NJPW Capital Collision
Clark Connors is officially Bullet Club, as he joined the faction tonight at NJPW Capital Collision. The event is happening now in Washington, DC.
Before he joined, he lost a match to KUSHIDA, Volador Jr., Mike Bailey, Gabriel Kidd and Kevin Knight, along with teammates The DKC, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, & Lio Rush. He then attacked the DKC after the match.
After David Finlay defeated AR Fox, he offered a spot to Connors, who accepted.
We will have full results of the show after it has concluded.
Clark Connors has joined David Finlay in the Bullet Club.#NJCapital pic.twitter.com/0Ik860vrFH
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) April 15, 2023
Finlay is looking for SAVAGES! Clark Connors…welcome to David Finlay's #BulletClub!#njcapital pic.twitter.com/JB6PR0yVy3
— FITE (@FiteTV) April 15, 2023
Why, Clark Connors, why!?!? #njcapital pic.twitter.com/N51wfACB3S
— FITE (@FiteTV) April 15, 2023
