Clark Connors On Training Under Lance Storm, Says Storm Will ‘Tell It Like It Is’

Clark Connors trained under Lance Storm, and the NJPW star recently talked about what it was like under Storm’s tutelage. Connors, who competed at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, appeared on Talk is Jericho and talked about how much he appreciates that Storm doesn’t sugar coat things in terms of telling talent if they’re ready or not.

“So, that’s my favorite thing about his camps,” Connors said (courtesy of Fightful). “You know, he’s exactly like he is in real life, you know better than anybody. He’ll tell it like it is. The theme of the last day is he’ll sit everybody down, so the twenty of us, and he’ll just go down the list of what you need to work on or like where he thinks you’re at, so that was a blast. He’d just go around the room and he’d just tell people ‘Well, I think you’ He’d didn’t say quit, but he’d say ‘Maybe you should really get some more training and take your time.’”

Connors continued by recalling the advice Storm had for him, saying, “For me, I remember he [just told me] to get bigger, so I started taking steroids — no, I’m just kidding. No, but he said ‘You need to get bigger, but you’re on your way’ and I feel like that was just something for me. That’s where I felt I was.”

Connors graduated from the NJPW LA Dojo in 2021 and has been part of several big NJPW events including the 2021 New Japan Cup and the 2022 Best Of The Super Juniors tournament.