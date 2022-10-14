wrestling / News
Clark Connors’ Wants To Be The Brock Lesnar of NJPW’s Junior Division
Clark Connors has the goal of being the NJPW Junior Division’s version of Brock Lesnar, as he recently revealed. Connors spoke with Ringsiders Wrestling for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
On the market for NJPW in the UK: “I think so. I think New Japan, for some reason there’s that connection between British wrestling and Japanese wrestling. I think there’s just a certain — which is funny because the fans couldn’t be farther from each other in terms of just how they like to cheer. But yeah, I think it’s still a ‘good wrestling is good wrestling’ [thing], I think there’s an appreciation for that. I think that we’re going to see a lot more uh New Japan all over the world, but hopefully — and I I know for sure we’re going to be in London a lot in the near future.”
On his goals in the Juniors division: “I think a lot of the wrestlers I model myself after, like I always say my goal is to be the Brock Lesnar of the junior division, you know? Throw people around, get stuff done. Goldberg, Lashley — like all these guys who are hard hitters, they wrestle these short matches, but they don’t need to [go long]. You just beat someone’s ass, you gotta get it done as quickly as possible.”
