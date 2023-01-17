Clark Connors Reacts To WWE Signing “Superstar” Karl Fredericks

In a recent interview with the Shining Wizards Wrestling Podcast, Clark Connors shared his reaction to WWE contracting Karl Fredericks, who Connors has worked with in NJPW (per Fightful). Connors voiced his admiration for Fredericks’ talent and expressed his confidence that his colleague will continue to rise to the opportunity. You can read a few highlights from Connors and listen to the full episode below.

On his response upon hearing that Fredericks had signed a deal with WWE: “It’s awesome. I’m so happy for him. I think I might be more happy for him than he’s happy for himself even. He originally turned down a WWE contract to train with WWE. He was already ready to do that four years ago. Karl is older then me, he’s like 32 right now, 31 or 32, and I’m always like, ‘You gotta make the most of your time, dude. You gotta go there, you gotta make money, and they’re gonna use you and respect,’ because he’s a phenomenal wrestler, but he’s a phenomenal superstar, which is what they look for over there. In my opinion, I think he’s gonna do really great things quickly. Then hopefully he cozies up close with the bosses [so there’s] a spot for me when I’m ready to rock.”

On his background with Fredericks in NJPW: “He was and is the man. It was always nice because when we’re together, we’d take inventory of each other, in terms of, the four of us, Alex, Gabe, myself, Karl, we’re very honest with each other about what we need to fix, what we need to do, who we are as wrestlers. We’ve always said that. Out of the whole group, Karl’s a superstar. He’s the guy you could see having an action figure and on box of Wheaties and shit, and that’s his role. So it’s always been that way, and we love it and we’re excited for it.”