WWE has announced that Asuka will defend the RAW Women’s title against Zelina Vega on tonight’s edition of RAW in a rematch from Clash of Champions. Asuka defeated Vega at the pay-per-view after the latter tapped to the Asuka Lock.

Here’s the full release from WWE:

Asuka proved Zelina Vega wasn’t ready for her at WWE Clash of Champions, but can La Muñeca maximize a second chance?

The Empress of Tomorrow will defend the Raw Women’s Title against Vega tonight on Raw.

Vega impressed in last night’s battle at WWE Clash of Champions, deftly targeting Asuka’s left arm throughout. But one costly mistake was all the champion needed to apply the Asuka Lock for the submission victory.

Later in the evening, Asuka also answered Bayley’s open challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Title before winning by disqualification.

With Asuka having competed twice and potentially nursing an injured arm, can Vega capitalize for her first championship gold? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!