Class Action Complaint Filed Against AEW, Alleges Violation of Americans With Disabilities Act

May 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that a class-action complain has been filed against All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The plaintiff’s complaint alleges that AEW violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), stating that ShopAEW.com doesn’t offer accessibility to people who are visually impaired.

The plaintiff, named Luigi Abreau, claimed the website cannot read product names, links, or Captchas correctly. Per the ADA, a company’s website must be able to accommodate the use of screen readers.

As noted by Thurston, WWE faced a similar complaint in 2020 that was later settled. You can view Thurston’s tweet with the full legal complaint below.

