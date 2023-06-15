Classic Combat Wrestling Holding Benefit Show For US Veterans

Big Kon’s Classic Combat Wrestling is hosting a benefit show this weekend for US veterans. PWInsider reports that the promotion will host a show on Saturday in Hollywood, Florida to benefit Connected Warriors, an organization that aids service military affected by PTSD and promotes trauma healing, and mental health awareness.

Set to appear at the event are Tommy Dreamer, Tatanka, Kamille, Kilynn King, Rich Swann, The Gifted, Thomas Latimer, Bam, Jonathan Gresham, Eric Redbeard and more. You can get tickets for the show here.