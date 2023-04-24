wrestling / News
Classic Episodes of WWWF Championship Wrestling Added To Peacock
WWE added ten episodes of WWWF Championship Wrestling to the WWE Network and Peacock today, with episodes running from June to September, 1980. The complete list includes:
June 28, 1980: “Tony Atlas and Ken Patera put their strength to the test in an arm wrestling contest.”
July 5, 1980: “Hulk Hogan faces Charlie Brown; Pedro Morales, Harley Race and Pat Patterson are in action.”
July 12, 1980: “Bruno Sammartino and Larry Zbyszko weigh in ahead of their legendary clash at Shea Stadium.”
July 19, 1980: “Andre the Giant faces two opponents; Pat Patterson & Rene Goulet take on Jose Estrada & Kid Sharkey.”
July 26, 1980: “Hulk Hogan, Rick Martel and Larry Zbyszko are in action; Bob Backlund & Pedro Morales join forces.”
August 9, 1980: “The Wild Samoans take on Rene Goulet & Rick McGraw; Vince McMahon interviews Andre the Giant.”
August 16, 1980: “Tony Garea clashes with Jose Estrada; Harley Race battles Rick McGraw; The Hangman vs. Rene Goulet.”
August 23, 1980: “Ernie Ladd faces two opponents; Sgt. Slaughter, Ken Patera and Tony Atlas are in action.”
September 6, 1980: “Rene Goulet & Tony Garea take on Johnny Rodz & Jose Estrada; Ken Patera faces Frankie Williams.”
September 13, 1980: “Sgt. Slaughter battles Angelo Gomez; Rick Martel & Dominic DeNucci face The Wild Samoans.”
