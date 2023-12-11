wrestling / News

Various News: Claudio Castagnoli Reacts To AEW Collision Loss, Baron Corbin Shares Pic With Taylor Swift

December 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Claudio Castagnoli AEW Collision 12-9-23 Image Credit: AEW

– Claudio Castagnoli lost to Eddie Kingston in the AEW Continental Classic on Collision, and he appeared in a post-show video reacting to the match. You can see the video below of Castagnoli commenting on the loss, noting that he’s frustrated at being 1 – 2 in the tournament when he “should be 3 – 0”:

– Baron Corbin attended Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game and got a photo with Taylor Swift. Corbin posted the photo to Twitter on Sunday, writing:

“Come back crew let’s go! #ChiefsKingdom”

