wrestling / News
Various News: Claudio Castagnoli Reacts To AEW Collision Loss, Baron Corbin Shares Pic With Taylor Swift
– Claudio Castagnoli lost to Eddie Kingston in the AEW Continental Classic on Collision, and he appeared in a post-show video reacting to the match. You can see the video below of Castagnoli commenting on the loss, noting that he’s frustrated at being 1 – 2 in the tournament when he “should be 3 – 0”:
EXCLUSIVE: What’s going on in @ClaudioCSRO’s mind, after his #AEWContinentalClassic Blue League match with #EddieKingston on #AEWCollision? pic.twitter.com/s0IrIjab9D
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 11, 2023
– Baron Corbin attended Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game and got a photo with Taylor Swift. Corbin posted the photo to Twitter on Sunday, writing:
“Come back crew let’s go! #ChiefsKingdom”
Come back crew let’s go! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/CgcP5rHSJR
— Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) December 10, 2023
