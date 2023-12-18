Claudio Castagnoli Comments on AEW Collision Win, Says He’s Ready For Bryan Danielson

Claudio Castagnoli picked up a win over Andrade El Idolo in the AEW Continental Classic on Collision, and he commented on the win after the show. The Blackpool Combat Club member is set to face Bryan Danielson on next week’s Collision in the tournament, and he spoke in a post-match video about his win and what’s next.

“Just because I won today doesn’t mean I’m all happy and upbeat,” Castagnoli said (per Fightful). “Because I know what’s coming next week. If you can meet with triumph and disaster, and treat those two imposters just the same, that’s how you approach life. That’s how you approach love. That’s how you approach wrestling. Bryan Danielson, I could sit here and talk about that man for hours. But first, I wanna give kudos to Andrade. One hell of a competitor.”

He continued, “Bryan, we’ve met for decades now. They need somebody to replace you, who do they call? They call me. If you need somebody to have your back, who do you call? You call me. I’m there. I’m always there. I will be there next week. I’ll see you in the ring, my friend.”