Claudio Castagnoli Applies To Trademark ‘CSRO’

PWInsider reports that on March 14, Claudio Castagnoli, formerly Cesaro in WWE, filed with the USPTO to trademark the term ‘CSRO’. This could be what he uses as his ring name going forward, but that’s not confirmed. The trademark is for:

G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

G & S: Coffee; Coffee beans; Coffee drinks; Ground coffee; Ground coffee beans

G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes