Claudio Castagnoli & AR Fox Will Headline First Episode of ROH TV

Tony Khan announced this evening that the headliner match for ROH TV’s inaugural episode on March 2 will be a bout between AR Fox and Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship title. Khan’s tweet stated:

This Thursday, March 2

First ROH tv main event of new era @ringofhonor

World Title Match

@ClaudioCSRO

vs

@ARealFoxx The New Era of Honor will begin this Thursday with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defending the title vs. a man who cost him $100,000 at Christmas, AR Fox!

