Claudio Castagnoli & AR Fox Will Headline First Episode of ROH TV
Tony Khan announced this evening that the headliner match for ROH TV’s inaugural episode on March 2 will be a bout between AR Fox and Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship title. Khan’s tweet stated:
The New Era of Honor will begin this Thursday with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defending the title vs. a man who cost him $100,000 at Christmas, AR Fox!
You can find the original announcement post below.
This Thursday, March 2
First ROH tv main event of new era@ringofhonor World Title Match@ClaudioCSRO vs @ARealFoxx
The New Era of Honor will begin this Thursday with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defending the title vs. a man who cost him $100,000 at Christmas, AR Fox! pic.twitter.com/xUpbJIX71c
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 25, 2023
