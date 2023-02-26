wrestling / News

Claudio Castagnoli & AR Fox Will Headline First Episode of ROH TV

February 25, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: Ring of Honor

Tony Khan announced this evening that the headliner match for ROH TV’s inaugural episode on March 2 will be a bout between AR Fox and Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship title. Khan’s tweet stated:

This Thursday, March 2
First ROH tv main event of new era

@ringofhonor
World Title Match
@ClaudioCSRO
vs
@ARealFoxx

The New Era of Honor will begin this Thursday with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defending the title vs. a man who cost him $100,000 at Christmas, AR Fox!

You can find the original announcement post below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AR Fox, Claudio Castagnoli, Ring of Honor, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading