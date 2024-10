Claudio Castagnoli On Why He’s At Peace With Not Being In The AEW World Title Picture

Claudio Castagnoli may not be in the chase for the AEW World Championship, but he says that’s something he’s okay with. Castagnoli spoke with Sports Illustrated for an interview that went up before Tuesday’s Dynamite and spoke about not being in the title hunt and more. You can see highlights below:

ON not being in the World Title picture: “Everybody should aspire to be the World Heavyweight Champion. I think I may have realized as I’m getting older, that that single-minded focus can actually be a big detriment to me. Not everybody is the main character. Not everybody can be the hero of the story. So to me, it is how can I make the most impact?”

On his current focus as a performer: “John Cena said it once to me, ‘You’re only as good as your last match,’ and I very much believe that. That’s very much how I approach every single match. Every single match I wanna be proud of and I feel I owe that to the people who follow my career, and I owe that to every single person tuning in for the first time or for the 100th time. When I’m in the ring, they just know they’re getting the best consistently.”