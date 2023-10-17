Claudio Castagnoli Reveals Blackpool Combat Club’s Creative Process

In a recent SPORF interview, Claudio Castagnoli shared some details regarding Blackpool Combat Club’s technique for fielding new ideas for the stable. Castagnoli provided some examples on group discussions and decisions amongst the faction, but allowed that sometimes he prefers to not be involved and get surprised later. You can find a few highlights on the subject (including a fantastic T-shirt concept) below.

On developing concepts from outside sources: “I feel like influence can come from everything. You know, it can come from movies, TV shows, video games. Somebody you see in the street, another match, whatever. Our entrance at Wembley was Boondock Saints inspired, You can always draw inspiration from different things. There’s always some crazy ideas, but I feel like we all complement each other really well.”

On current ideas the BCC is considering: “I think right now we’re trying to figure out, we were talking the other day in our group chat, about a new Blackpool Combat Club shirt. And I think we want to have a slogan, like ‘Be Violent’, but then have like a fairy or something on it, like from a cartoon or from a children’s book or something. We don’t need more skulls on our shirts and blood and stuff. Let’s have something fun paired with something that’s completely, completely different. There would be a Tinkerbell type thing and then ‘Be Violent’. I think that would be brilliant.”

On when they confer on ideas and when they work solo: “It’s a lot of fun, but I feel that’s how we again, flesh out ideas. We run them across each other. That’s how we all compete with each other because we’re still trying to make each other better. So, you know, that’s the fun part of being part of the BCC. We run stuff by each other and like, ‘hey, what do you think of this? Oh, that’s cool, okay, cool, let’s do that.’ And because we’ve had a few singles matches as well, it’s like, ‘hey, what do you think of this? What do you think of that?’ Or I just sit back and watch Orange and Mox wrestle and I didn’t want to know anything about that match. I was just like, ‘I don’t want to know nothing, I don’t want to hear it.’ Like I walked into the locker room and Mox was talking, kind of thinking out loud about stuff. And I was like, ‘alright, I’m leaving, I don’t want to know. I just want to watch and enjoy it.’”