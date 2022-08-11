Claudio Castagnoli Says Blackpool Combat Club Is ‘Always Looking’ For New Members

The Blackpool Combat Club is on a roll in AEW, and Claudio Castagnoli says that there’s always the possibility of more members joining in. The group currently sits at five members on Bryan Danielson, John Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Castagnoli, and William Regal, and during a recent interview with Bleacher Report the ROH World Champion was asked about possibly adding more memebrs of the AEW roster to the stable. You can check out some highlights below:

On the possibility of new members to the stable: “We’re always looking for good additions. I think the key is, who’s gonna step up? It’s somebody who needs to fit the group’s needs and to have the mentality and the ability. The AEW locker room is full of people who have the potential. Who can realize that potential?”

On if he has a dream list of AEW opponents: “That’s not me. I know that became very popular when Cody [Rhodes] made that list. And then afterward, everybody made a list. So I make sure I’m kind of always going against the grain. I just want to work with everybody. I just want to face whoever’s ready at whatever point because that’s the fun for people. That’s all I want, and even people who may have been forgotten or who want to prove themselves. I think fans have their own list of who they want me to face in AEW and Ring of Honor. And for every single person I’ve heard so far, I’ve said ‘Yes, please.'”