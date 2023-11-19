wrestling / News
Claudio Castagnoli Submits Buddy Matthews at AEW Full Gear Zero Hour
November 18, 2023
Members of the House of Black and the Blackpool Combat Club squared off at AEW Full Gear Zero Hour, where Claudio Castagnoli beat Buddy Matthews. Castagnoli eventually made Matthews submit to a sharpshooter. This puts the factions at 1-1, as Matthews beat Wheeler Yuta on last night’s Collision.
