Claudio Castagnoli Calls Wrestling The ‘Sixth’ Language He Speaks

Claudio Castagnoli is fluent in five languages, but according to him, he’s also fluent in a sixth language: wrestling. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Claudio spoke about his arrival in AEW and his plans for the future. Here are highlights:

On arriving in AEW: “It’s been a long journey, but the fans have stayed with me. I’m going to take people on a ride they won’t ever forget.”

On the languages he speaks: “People say I speak five languages, but that’s not true. I speak six. What I do in the ring is a universal language. No matter what country it’s broadcast in, people can understand it. You don’t need subtitles. This is real, it’s me. Everything feels real and authentic. That’s the important part. With the amount of content out there now, if something is not authentic, then it doesn’t feel right. No matter what I do, it has to be authentic.”

On not thinking the swing on the Blood and Guts cage was possible: “I’m very safety-conscious, and I didn’t think it was possible. Other people had a lot of faith in me, and I knew how cool it would look, but everyone’s safety was paramount to me. We decided to go through with it when we knew it would be safe. Once I got up there and started swinging, any remaining doubt went away.”