Claudio Castagnoli Says Chris Jericho Suggested Swing Spot On Cage in Blood & Guts, Recalls Jericho’s Reaction During Spot

Claudio Castagnoli’s giant swing of Chris Jericho on the cage during AEW Blood & Guts was quite the memorable moment, and Castagnoli recalled that Jericho actually suggested the spot to him. Castagnoli won this year’s Blood & Guts match for his team in his Dynamite debut, and during the match Jericho swung Jericho atop the cage. Catsagnoli spoke during this week’s AEW Unrestricted and talked about how Jericho wanted to do the spot atop the cage and talked about during the move, Jericho had a change of heart when he was being swung almost over the crowd. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On Jericho suggesting the spot to him: “So he suggested, he was like, ‘We need to do it on top of the cage. And I’m like, ‘Sure, let me go up there and see.’ Because it was my first time in that cage, or especially on top of that cage. And I kind of checked out wherever it would be possible. And I didn’t think it would be possible in most places, because the rigging thrusts with the big chains and everything, thatr they have to go up and lower, that would be in the way. I don’t know if you can see it on TV, but there’s a lot of stuff that’s raised and that’s lowered, there’s a lot of stuff that you can easily trip over up there, and it’s like metal and everything.

“So the place where he suggested, I was like, ‘Yeah,. that’s possible but you may — in my mind, like his body would be almost over the cage for a second there. And he was like, ‘Yeah, that’s fine, I’ll trust you.’ And I’m like, ‘….yeah,, I trust myself too, but accidents can happen.’ And one of the highest priorities is that my opponent is safe.”

On doing the swing and Jericho’s reaction during the spot: “When we went and did it though, as soon as I did like one rotation, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is fine. This is good, I can do this for a long time.’ But that’s when Chris was then like, ‘Oh yeah, ‘Oh no we’re done, this is good, this is good.’ Because all he saw was obviously being — what was that, like 20, 30 feet up in the air seeing the crowd below them. And he was like, ‘Alright, we’re done.’ So it made a very memorable spot for a very memorable match. And I was very happy, because obviously, my first night on Dynamite you want to make an impression. And I feel like that left a good one.”

