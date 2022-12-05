Claudio Castagnoli Comments On William Regal’s Possible AEW Exit, Says The Blackpool Combat Club Need To Have A Meeting

In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Claudio Castagnoli spoke about the rumors that William Regal is leaving AEW and headed back to the WWE. He noted that the Blackpool Combat Club, which Regal founded, will need to have a team meeting. Here are highlights:

On Regal’s status in AEW: “I mean, I guess we have to … we have to wait and see. You know, we’re still talking, I think we have to have a little group meeting to figure out what’s next, or if there’s a next. So yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

On working with Regal: Castagnoli: “I never stop learning from him. He’s the reason I got into WWE in the first place back in 2011, and he was one of the reasons why I really, you know, felt at home when I got to AEW because he was there. I was also the man who ended his career. So, I feel like there’s that connection there. There’s that respect. If you share the ring with somebody, there has to be a connection, especially when it’s somebody like William Regal. And I always learn from him, just the fact to be around him as much as I have been in the last couple of months in AEW, and to be around him not just in the back but also in front of the camera, it’s been emotional.”

On winning his first world title: “It meant a lot, and especially since it was the Ring of Honor world title, which is something that, you know, eluded me for so long. It’s kind of something that I circled back in time to get there. So, it’s kind of surreal, if you would have told me years ago that it would happen that way I would have probably told you you’re crazy. But you know, life works in mysterious ways. So, I really enjoyed it. And hopefully win it back, you know, Saturday, Dec. 10 — Final Battle.”

On his decision to leave WWE: “I was just kind of at a crossroads, I would say. I was looking for a new challenge. I wanted to do something with my career that I wasn’t going to just be complacent. And I always said that I always need the challenge, I want to be able to move up, I want to be able to get better. And I felt like I got into a rut towards the end of the last year I was there maybe. And I just felt it was time for me to move on, and to look for some new challenges. And when I looked at who I would want to step in the ring with, there was a lot of people in AEW that I have not stepped in the ring with. There would have been a lot for me still to accomplish in WWE, as well. So it was a tough decision, but I made the decision that I wanted to go to AEW because I felt that there was a lot of young talent, a lot of talent that I haven’t had the chance to be in the ring with for an extended amount of time. So that’s how I wanted to end up, and that’s what it ended up being. And I’m very happy about it.”