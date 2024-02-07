Claudio Castagnoli on How the Continental Classic Helped AEW

– During a recent interview with The Mark Hoke Show Pro Wresting Radio / Podcast, AEW star Claudio Castagnoli discussed coming up short in the Continental Classic tournament. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Claudio Castagnoli on the Continental Classic tournament: “Certain things are out of your control. I think if I take a step back and look at it from a fan perspective, and from a company perspective, I think it was very successful because it was fun. It was something different, and something you can see nowhere else, and I think the fans were looking forward to it every week.”

On how the tournament helped AEW: “I think it helped AEW grow and get very focused. This is what it’s about, and this is the prize at the end of the tournament. I think from a fan perspective and from a company perspective, I think it was very successful, and I hope it’s going to happen again next year so I can win the damn thing.