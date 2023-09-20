– During a recent interview with 107.7 The Bone ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli discussed his friend and stablemate Bryan Danielson and how he deserves to end his career on his terms. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Claudio Castagnoli on his relationship with Bran Danielson: “I’m close with Bryan. We talk a lot, just about wrestling, but life in general. Bryan had an absolute Miracle career. As you know, people counted him out so many times, and he came back from things that normal people probably wouldn’t.”

On Danielson deserving to end his career on his terms: “So, for him to call it on his own terms and end his career whenever he wants to, I think that’s very important to him, and he deserves that. So, whenever he decides that enough is enough, he will do so, but I also think you have to very much pay attention to how he worded it.”

At tonight’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Claudio Castagnoli faces Eddie Kingston in a Winner Takes All Championship match for Castagnoli’s ROH World Title and Kingston’s NJPW Strong Openweight Championship. Danielson is not scheduled for action at tonight’s tapings. The show will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. The broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.