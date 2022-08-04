Claudio Castagnoli Gives His Thoughts on the Future of ROH, Fresh Matchups In AEW

In an interview with SportsKeeda, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli gave his thoughts on the future of the company and possible matches for him in ROH and AEW. Here are highlights:

On the future of ROH: “I want to keep representing the best wrestling in the world, which ROH always stands for, and then AEW kind of took over on that. So I think we’re still trying to figure out what the future for Ring of Honor exactly holds. I know there’s plans for some more pay-per-views. Hopefully they’ll be announced soon, and I don’t know what the exact details are, but with the success of Death Before Dishonor, I mean it would only make sense to do some more and then hopefully see what else we can do. But I think that’s the goal to keep Ring of Honor alive and as its own brand.”

On possible future matches: “There’s just so many possibilities. I mean, I’ve watched Rush against Dragon Lee and I was like, ‘Oh I wanna wrestle Dragon Lee! Oh I wanna wrestle Rush!’ So it’s just one of those, ‘Oh I wanna wrestle everybody!’”

On fresh opponents: “I mean to me, that’s the ultimate goal because that’s what the fans want to see. That want to see certain dream matches. They want to see exciting matches and people going up against people they’d never faced, and for me, that’s almost everybody in Ring of Honor and [AEW]. So I’m very excited. For example, I’m going up against [Takeshita] at Battle of the Belts August 6, so I’m very excited about that, defending my Ring of Honor World Championship. So I’m very excited for that and there’s so many more matches that are possible.”