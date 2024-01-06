wrestling / News
Claudio Castagnoli On The Hardest Wrestler He’s Ever Had To Giant Swing, Who Hates Taking It
Claudio Castagnoli has revealed which wrestler was the hardest to give the Giant Swing to thus far. The AEW star spoke with Denise Salcedo for a new interview and his signature move came up. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wresting Inc:
On guys who hate taking the swing: “There’s a lot of people that get dizzy from it. You can see them just grabbing my leg immediately and try to wriggle out of it, and I usually don’t let them. It’s a lot of people. Big Daddy Magic is one of them, just yelling and screaming at me i think we were not even half a rotation in and he was already yelling at me… Brodie Lee used to hate it, he used to curse me out the whole time which I thought was hilarious. We always got into it beforehand and afterward, it was great, he just hated it so much I always remember that.”
On who was the hardest to do the move on: “Giving the swing to The Great Khali was the hardest just because he’s a giant. There was like a house show that I tried to swing him and I failed and then I just got so mad that I actually did it. It’s one of them where it’s just so hard.”