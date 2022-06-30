Claudio Castagnoli & Company Beat Jericho Appreciation Society In Blood & Guts On AEW Dynamite

Claudio Castagnoli got his team to a big win over Jericho Appreciation Society in the Blood & Guts main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The main event of tonight’s show saw Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Santana, Ortiz, and Wheeler Yuta beat the JAS when Castagnoli made Matt Menard tap out on top of the cage. Eddie Kingston was also trying to make Chris Jericho tap in the same location and wasn’t too pleased that his long-hated rival from the days of CHIKARA was able to get the win before he could.

You can see some clips from the match below: