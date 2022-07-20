Claudio Castagnoli On Why He Thinks He Didn’t ‘Level Up’ In WWE, Motivation Behind Joining AEW

In a recent interview on the Ten Count, Claudio Castagnoli discussed his motivation behind joining AEW, why he thinks he didn’t level up in WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Claudio Castagnoli on his motivation behind joining AEW: “I’ve obviously been following AEW for a while and when it came time for me to take a step back and look, I felt I was a better fit in AEW. There was a lot more for me to do in AEW when it comes to challenges and people I want to work with. There are so many people there I haven’t wrestled at all or in a very, very long time. I was just like that’s what I want to do and that’s what I’ll have fun doing. I always kind of felt like whenever it was time to move on, I moved on. It was the same before when I was in Ring of Honor. I feel now is the time to make the next step. I did, and I’m very happy I did.”

Claudio Castagnoli on why he thinks he didn’t level up in WWE: “If I would know the answer, we probably wouldn’t have that discussion, right? [laughs]. It’s just one of those things that I do not have the answer. There is obviously a lot of speculation going on, but if I would have known, I would have obviously done it. There was a lot of one step forward, two steps back. I feel that’s how life is for many people. You have to just keep going and learn from those experiences and make decisions based on that. That’s why I’m where I’m at now and I’m very happy. I’m also very grateful for John Cena, sharing the ring with him. The experiences, the amount I learned, and the respect I have for him and I would like to think he has for me. That’s something I built over the past ten or fifteen years. That’s the same with the fans. They accepted me. I’m not the guy that is just a former WWE guy.’They know I’ve been with Ring of Honor, I’ve been on the indies. They also know every single time I step in the ring, I always give it 100 percent, no matter if the match is two minutes or 35 minutes, I want to make it the best match possible. It’s very important to me that it’s authentic. I don’t have an answer to that question, I don’t know if anybody does, but if that journey brought me to where I am today, I am very happy and extremely grateful to have been on that journey and to be here today.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit the Ten Count with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.