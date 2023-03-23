wrestling / News
Claudio Castagnoli Names ROH Talent He’d Like to Face
March 22, 2023 | Posted by
Claudio Castagnoli is the ROH World Champion, and he recently named several stars he’d like to meet in the ring. Castagnoli appeared on Under the Ring and during the conversation, he talked about how there are several people on the roster that he’d like to have Proving Ground matches against.
“There’s a lot of people in Ring of Honor that have a lot of potential,” Castagnoli said (per Wrestling Inc). “RUSH is, for example, one of them that I’ve been in the ring with a couple of times. Dalton Castle, I haven’t been in the ring with in a long time — I don’t think ever actually. I think that would be an interesting match for me. Bandido is in Ring of Honor as well, so that would be another match I look forward to.”
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley Explains Recent Incident That Led to Calling Out ‘Fans’ On Twitter
- The Gunns On If It’s Hard To Train With The Dad, How They Each Learn Differently From Him
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Tony Schiavone Working One Night For TNA, Raven’s Drug Use Being Implied On PPV
- Ric Flair Says He Sent a Message to Arn Anderson After Learning About the Passing of His Son