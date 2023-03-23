Claudio Castagnoli Names ROH Talent He’d Like to Face

Claudio Castagnoli is the ROH World Champion, and he recently named several stars he’d like to meet in the ring. Castagnoli appeared on Under the Ring and during the conversation, he talked about how there are several people on the roster that he’d like to have Proving Ground matches against.

“There’s a lot of people in Ring of Honor that have a lot of potential,” Castagnoli said (per Wrestling Inc). “RUSH is, for example, one of them that I’ve been in the ring with a couple of times. Dalton Castle, I haven’t been in the ring with in a long time — I don’t think ever actually. I think that would be an interesting match for me. Bandido is in Ring of Honor as well, so that would be another match I look forward to.”