Claudio Castagnoli Says He’ll Never Say Goodbye to William Regal: ‘He’s BCC For Life’

William Regal may have bid farewell to AEW, but Claudio Castagnoli says he won’t ever say goodbye to his fellow BCC member. Regal is set to leave AEW att the end of the year to return to WWE, and Castagnoli said on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio that he won’t bid Regal farewell.

“I will never say goodbye to William Regal because I know I can always see him or talk to him at any point,” Castagnoli said (per Fightful). “His Lordship, as we call him in the Blackpool Combat Club, he’s one of the smartest men in professional wrestling and that’s why he left the way he did, to give us that last lesson, that extra edge, that little bit more. It’s what you need sometimes to succeed and I really appreciate that because I was kind of conflicted going into the match after Full Gear. ‘Why can’t I beat Chris Jericho when the title is on the line?'”

He continued, “After the message on Wednesday, my confidence went up again. That’s what a mentor like William Regal does. He takes one for the team, literally, to make his team better. To me, he’s always around. I ended the man’s career, that puts you on a different respect level and a different level all together with him. The bond we have, he’s BCC for life and so am I.”

Castagnoli is set to battle Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship at ROH Final Battle on Saturday. If he loses, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.