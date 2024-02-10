Claudio Castagnoli On Working Non-Traditional Matches, Praises Orange Cassidy

Claudio Castagnoli has competed in a number of non-traditional matches in AEW, and he weighed in on the matter in a new interview. Castagnoli spoke with Adrian Hernandez and talked about being part of matches like Anarchy in the Arena and how Orange Cassidy is an example of being able to entertain in ways that are outside the box for the industry. You can check out the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On wrestling in non-traditional matches: “What is tradition? Tradition is always expanding, right. Especially now, there’s six days of wrestling on TV. So you want to do something that is different but still in, in my personal preference that is, respectful to the tradition. So that is the challenge. What can we do to be different, to keep it fun, to keep it great, to keep the action going, to evolve this business while staying true to the tradition and being respectful towards it?”

On Orange Cassidy being an example of non-traditional wrestling: “Someone like Orange Cassidy, he’s certainly polarizing, and I think that’s good because that means he strikes a nerve. He is extremely good at what he does, and he is different and very entertaining. If I like the guy or not, that’s indifferent, and if you see the kids and the people come to the show, they’re dressed like Orange Cassidy, and the place is going crazy when he comes out. Don’t let him fool you, he can go. He can go like very few other people can in this business. I think that’s what fools other people. But that is our job, to evolve and make it fun and better and try to find new things.”