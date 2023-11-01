Claudio Castagnoli & Orange Cassidy Preview Their Match On AEW Dynamite

Claudio Castagnoli is set to face Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Title on tonight’s Dynamite, and the two spoke about the match in a new video. Castagnoli and Cassidy were featured in the new AEW Control Center video and you can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

Cassidy on wanting a rematch with Jon Moxley: “No. I have only one goal, and that is to wrestle and beat Jon Moxley. Unfortunately, Claudio did pin me in the middle of the ring, and they already made a match graphic, so I guess I’ll just have to do it.”

Claudio on Cassidy wanting to face Jon Moxley again: “I mean if you want to wrestle Mox, I can arrange that, but it won’t be for that title because I’m gonna beat you this Wednesday. Then if your buddy Okada is man enough to come back, maybe I’ll defeat him too.”

Claudio on his match with Cassidy: “You meet a lot of people with a lot of potential, and what it always comes down to is, are those people willing to put in the work? At the time, when potential ends, the work comes into play. When nobody’s looking, what are you doing? What are you doing to get better? Orange was willing to go that extra mile. That’s why he’s here. That’s why he’s one of the most decorated champions in AEW. That’s why he was able to capture the imagination and hearts and love of so many people worldwide. He went that extra mile. He has the talent, he had the fire, he had the drive, but he also put in all the work. So Orange Cassidy has a very different style. People think, he has an unorthodox style. People think he is so different. He’s not. He just likes to fool people into believing that he doesn’t really care, that all this is just a joke to him. I know it’s not. I know of the fire that’s within him. He may have a lot of other people fooled with his mind games and tricks. I know what’s beneath all this. If you strip it all away, you will see there’s a world-class competitor. He just has everybody fooled. Not me.”