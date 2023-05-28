Claudio Castagnoli Hopes To Outdo Last Year’s Anarchy In The Arena At AEW Double Or Nothing

The Blackpool Combat Club are in Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or nothing this evening and Claudio Castagnoli says the group hopes to outdo last year’s iteration. Castagnoli spoke with Sporf about the match, and you can check out the highlights below:

On last year’s match: “I remember watching last year’s Anarchy In The Arena match and it was just 100% pure chaos. That made it so much fun to watch because it made it like a car crash, where you don’t know where to look. Everywhere you looked there was just mayhem. That’s what makes this type of match so special.”

On their plans for this year: ““I think all the viewers are going to get a similar experience this year because there’s some crazy ideas from my teammates already. It’s going to be a lot of fun and I’m really excited to be in the match. “In true BCC fashion, everybody’s trying to outdo each other. We have a few things up our sleeves and I think that’s what makes us as a group so effective, is that we all try to one up each other in competition and we don’t really care about hurting each other’s feelings while doing it.“