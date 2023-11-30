Claudio Castagnoli Praises Sheamus As an Asset For Any Company

Claudio Castagnoli has a long history with Sheamus, and he had plenty of praise for his former rival and tag partner recently. Castagnoli spoke with WrestleTalk and had the opportunity to give the Brawling Brutes member a ton of praise.

“I love Sheamus,” Castagnoli said (per Fightful). “He’s awesome. Any company that has him has a tremendous asset. He’s just an absolute workhorse. One of the hardest workers in and outside the ring that I know. Absolute maniac in the best sense of the word.”

He added, “So I think it’s always, whatever is best for my friends, for them, and it’s also just fun to see what will happen. But yeah, love Sheamus.”