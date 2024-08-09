Claudio Castagnoli Cuts Promo On CMLL Return, Says He’ll Prove He Speaks Lucha Libre

Claudio Castagnoli is part of the CMLL Grand Prix, and he says he plans to prove he “speaks lucha libre” at the event. Castagnoli is one of the participants in the Grand Prix, which takes place on August 23rd in Arena Mexico. The AEW star last competed for the promotion back in March, and he appeared on this week’s CMLL Informa to cut a promo about his return.

“CMLL, Claudio Castagnoli is coming back for the Grand Prix, representing Team World, representing AEW, representing Switzerland, representing the Blackpool Combat Club,” Castagnoli said (per Fightful). “I’m gonna be real with you. Last year, I don’t think it’s been my best. I’ve been doubting myself, I’ve been unsure. Then I took a pilgrimage, and I came to the cathedral [Arena México] for the first time, and I saw the light. I saw the light.”

He continued, “Now, I may not speak Spanish, but I do speak lucha libre, and I think I’ll do it better than anybody else. I will prove it to you at the Grand Prix. You’ll be eliminated.”