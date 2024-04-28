wrestling / News
Claudio Castagnoli Responds To His Loss on Last Night’s AEW Collision
Claudio Castagnoli answered the open challenge from Swerve Strickland on last night’s AEW Collision, but lost the match later on. Swerve successfully defended the AEW World title against Castagnoli in the night’s main event. In a digital exclusive video, Castagnoli reflected on his loss and said that mistakes happen.
He said: “You know how you get better? You make mistakes. You lose over and over and over again and you never pass up the opportunity for a good fight. See, I was never the best because I won the most. No, I am the best. Because I’m that consistent, because I’m here day after day after day. I was never the shiny new toy. I’m the wooden toy that you just can’t break. I’m not the wrestler that I want to be. I’m the wrestler I have to be.”
EXCLUSIVE! #AEW cameras catch up with @ClaudioCSRO after coming up short against the AEW World Champion, last night on #AEWCollision. pic.twitter.com/Q66ibKOktx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From WWE Draft Night 1 on SmackDown, Why There Were So Few Roster Changes
- Jim Ross Thinks Randy Orton’s WWE Backlash 2004 Match Put Him On The Map
- More 2024 WWE Draft Picks Continue Following SmackDown, Updated Draft List
- New QR Code on WWE SmackDown Reveals Survey & Uncle Howdy Teases