Claudio Castagnoli Responds To His Loss on Last Night’s AEW Collision

Claudio Castagnoli answered the open challenge from Swerve Strickland on last night’s AEW Collision, but lost the match later on. Swerve successfully defended the AEW World title against Castagnoli in the night’s main event. In a digital exclusive video, Castagnoli reflected on his loss and said that mistakes happen.

He said: “You know how you get better? You make mistakes. You lose over and over and over again and you never pass up the opportunity for a good fight. See, I was never the best because I won the most. No, I am the best. Because I’m that consistent, because I’m here day after day after day. I was never the shiny new toy. I’m the wooden toy that you just can’t break. I’m not the wrestler that I want to be. I’m the wrestler I have to be.”