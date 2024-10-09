– During a recent interview with Everything Is Pro Wrestling, AEW star Claudio Castagnoli spoke about the AEW roster and seeing talent stepping up following AEW signing its new TV media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. Below are some highlights from Claudio Castagnoli (via Fightful):

Claudio Castagnoli on fans needing to keep an eye out on talents who aren’t on TV a lot: “I would always keep an eye out for the people you don’t really see a lot on TV. You have your favorites, they are on TV on a weekly basis. For example, I thought Private Party stepped up on Collision against us. You can see a difference in their attitude. That’s interesting to see where that leads.”

On wrestlers starting to find their groove: “Top Flight is trying to find their groove. Premiere Athletes on Collision. The Kingdom with Roddy, Mike Bennett, and Taven. Orange Cassidy. I would I would have picked not obvious ones. To me, it’s not easy to ride the wave of success. The true character shows when that wave is going down. What do you do to catch the next wave? You can always see who is trying to reinvent themselves and evolve their character, and who is doing the same thing over and over.”

His thoughts on AEW roster: “There are a lot of people I haven’t named yet that you’re probably like, ‘I really like him.’ Those are the people you want to support and that’s what AEW is so great about. The roster is so big and hopefully with a new TV deal, you’ll see a lot more different people stepping up and making a name for themselves.”

Claudio Castagnoli was in action on last night’s Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite. He teamed with PAC, and they lost to Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta in a tag team bout live on TBS.