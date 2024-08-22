Claudio Castagnoli Vows To See Kazuchika Okada Again Following AEW Dynamite Draw

Claudio Castagnoli took Kazuchika Okada to a time limit draw on AEW Dynamite, and he’s vowed to see the Continental champion again in the ring. Wednesday night’s show saw the Blackpool Combat Club member battle Okada for the title, but the match went the distance without a winner so Okada retained.

After the match, Castagnoli appeared in a backstage video talking about the result. He said (per Fightful):

“I wanted the real Rainmaker, and I think I got him, at least a glimpse of it. You know what? That just was not enough time, which is what we’re all running into. Life, life happens, and all of a sudden. Time is up, and you gotta ask yourself, ‘What did I do with it? Did I live a life worth living? Or did I waste it all away?’ Every time I get in that ring, I ask myself, ‘Did I have a match worth remembering?’ Because at the end of the day, you’re only as good as your last match. “I don’t want to pat myself on the back, but I want to pay Okada on the back. That was one hell of a challenge. That was exactly what I was looking for. That just made me want to get better, made me want to reach new heights. So this is not a setback. This is a life worth living. This is a match worth having. So Okada, I’ll see you again.”

Castagnoli is teaming with Wheeler Yuta and PAC in a qualifier against Top Flight and Lio Rush for the All In London Ladders match on this week’s AEW Collision.