Claudio Castagnoli Set for Starrcast V

June 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Starrcast V - Insight with Claudio Castagnoli Image Credit: Starrcast, Insight w/ Chris Van Vliet

– Starrcast has announced that newly signed AEW star Claudio Castagnoli will be taking part in a live edition of Insight w/ Chris Van Vliet during Starrcast V. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30. It will stream live and on demand on FITE TV.

Claudio Castagnoli recently made his AEW debut last Sunday at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Here’s the announcement:

