Claudio Castagnoli Set for Starrcast V

– Starrcast has announced that newly signed AEW star Claudio Castagnoli will be taking part in a live edition of Insight w/ Chris Van Vliet during Starrcast V. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30. It will stream live and on demand on FITE TV.

Claudio Castagnoli recently made his AEW debut last Sunday at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Here’s the announcement:

INSIGHT w/@ChrisVanVliet feat. special guest @ClaudioCSRO is an exclusive event you’ll only find at #STARRCAST! The show takes place Saturday, July 30 at 10:45am CDT! Platinum & Gold Bracelets are on sale NOW! Watch LIVE & ON DEMAND on @FiteTV! 🎟 l 📺: https://t.co/VTjob3qiz6 pic.twitter.com/hqWlVHF192 — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 28, 2022