Claudio Castagnoli Would Love a Singles Match At AEW All In 2024

Claudio Castagnoli has a singles match at next year’s AEW All In on his wishlist. The Blackpool Combat Club member spoke with The Sun for a new interview and talked about what match he would like to have at next year’s show in Wembley Stadium.

“I mean, yeah, I’d love to have a singles match just because that would be cool to check that off my personal to-do list,” Castagnoli said (per Fightful). “If not, another eight man tag with the Blackpool Combat Club. Whenever I’m in the ring with those guys, it’s just fun. You just look over, it’s Mox and Bryan and Yuta and you’re just like it’s great, I’m surrounded by all my friends, let’s have some fun.”

Castagnoli teamed up with Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta, Santana and Ortiz against Best Friends, Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy and Penta El Zero Miedo in Stadium Stampede at this year’s All In.