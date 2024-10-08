– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Rick Ucchino, Claudio Castagnoli discussed facing Bryan Danielson in a tag team match on tonight’s Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite. Here are some highlights:

Claudio Castagnoli on stepping into the ring against Bryan Danielson tonight: “It’s gonna be very emotional. I was in Bryan’s last match before, when he was forced to retire. It was a tag match as well, and I was in it. It was in London, England. This, I think, will be on a little bit different terms. I mean, obviously like I said, it’s gonna be very emotional if that’s the last time I’m going to be standing across the ring from Bryan. It’s gonna be special.”

On how Danielson will never hold back: “Bryan is always trying to compete at the top of his abilities. He’s never gonna hold back. He’s always gonna leave every single thing that he has in the ring, no matter if that’s good or bad for his personal future.”

On Jon Moxley: “I feel he needed that time off to kind of reconnect with himself and find his purpose, so to speak, or regain his purpose. I can’t speak for Jon, but I felt like the last couple months before he came back, you know we always have the ‘Be Real’ on our shirts, I didn’t really feel real. It felt like, okay, we’re just kind of going through the motions.”

Bryan Danielson teams with Wheeler Yuta against Claudio Castagnoli and PAC on tonight’s AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday show. The live broadcast starts at 9:00 pm EST on TBS.