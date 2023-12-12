Claudio Castagnoli Thinks It’s Exciting For Fans When Stars Change Companies

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Claudio Castagnoli spoke about CM Punk’s return to WWE following his AEW release.

Castagnoli has made the jump from one company to another as he left WWE to join AEW in the summer of 2022. Names such as Cody Rhodes, and Jade Cargill have gone from AEW to WWE while plenty of former WWE stars have jumped to AEW. Here are the highlights:

On Punk returning to WWE: “I’m on no text chains. I’m on no text chains about any of that sorry to disappoint. It happens, right? People switch and it’s exciting for the fans and I’ve talked about that before with Forbidden Door [annual co-PPV between AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling]. Before it was like, man what if this guy would wrestle this guy from that company and then Forbidden Door happened. Now it’s just there’s two companies and there will be switches. I think it’s a very exciting time for the wrestling fans.”

On whether the move would force AEW to up their game: “I can just speak personally I just try to do the best I can with what I’m given. If you start looking around you’ll just drive yourself crazy because there’s so many things out of your control that it’ll cloud your mind and cloud your judgment, so to me, I try not to worry about that. I try to put on the best thing that I can no matter what.”