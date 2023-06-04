wrestling / News
Claudio Castagnoli Had Travel Issues Getting to NJPW Dominion
Claudio Castagnoli had some issues travelling to NJPW Dominion, which resulted in the match order being changed. Castagnoli teamed with Jon Moxley and Shota Umino in an unsuccessful challenge for the NEVER Openweight 6 man Tag Team Championships, and NJPW announced that flight delays forced them to change up the card.
The announcemet, which was made last night, read:
Claudio Castagnoli travel issues see card order change
Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
Claudio Castagnoli, who is scheduled to join Jon Moxley and Shota Umino to challenge for the NEVER Openweight 6 man Tag Team Championships at Dominion tonight, has experienced flight delays, and as a result the match order on this evening’s card has been changed.
The NEVER Openweight 6 man Championship bout, originally set to be the seventh match on the card will now be the eighth, semi main event bout.
The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship match will now be seventh on the evening.
We apologise for any inconvenience or concern caused, and appreciate your understanding.
More Trending Stories
- Stan Lane Proves He’s Not Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s Father With DNA Test
- Ted DiBiase Reflects On His Transition From Being A Wrestler To Manager, Wrestlers Staying Too Long
- Kevin Nash Recalls Arn Anderson’s Reaction To The ‘My Spot’ Parody Segment
- Details On Backstage Reaction To CM Punk’s Return, Creative Pitches