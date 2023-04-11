wrestling / News
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Gran Metalik ROH World Title Match, More Set for This Week’s ROH TV
– ROH has announced the lineup for this week’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV on Thursday, April 13. Claudio Castagnoli will defend the ROH World Title against Gran Metalik, plus more. Here’s the full lineup:
* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Metalik
* Mike Bennett vs. Darius Martin
* Skye Blue vs. Kelly Madan
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Tracy Williams
* Willow Nightingale vs. Little Mean Kathleen
* Mark Briscoe vs. Ari Daivari
* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* Katsuyori Shibata & Alex Coughlin vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)
* Tony Nese vs. Stu Grayson
Watch #ROH #HonorClub TV THURSDAY at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/c45XmmE6bl
.@ClaudioCSRO puts his #ROH World championship on the line against the unpredictable @Mascaradorada24! pic.twitter.com/0FtZeoHBZ2
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 11, 2023
Watch #ROH #HonorClub TV THURSDAY at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/c45XmmDylN
– @sauce_williams vs. @WheelerYuta
– @RealMikeBennett vs. @DariusMartin612
– @kellymadan vs. @Skyebyee
– @LILMEANKATHLEEN vs. @willowwrestles pic.twitter.com/xUw7p96gcB
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 11, 2023
Watch #ROH #HonorClub TV THURSDAY at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/c45XmmE6bl
– @AriyaDaivari vs. @SussexCoChicken
– The Workhorsemen (@Antnyhenry & @RealJDDrake) vs. @K_Shibata2022 & @AlexCoughlin93
– @AthenaPalmer_FG (c) vs. @Ashley_DAmboise
– @TonyNese vs. @stu_dos pic.twitter.com/0cPzzTL4gj
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 11, 2023
