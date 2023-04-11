– ROH has announced the lineup for this week’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV on Thursday, April 13. Claudio Castagnoli will defend the ROH World Title against Gran Metalik, plus more. Here’s the full lineup:

* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Metalik

* Mike Bennett vs. Darius Martin

* Skye Blue vs. Kelly Madan

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Tracy Williams

* Willow Nightingale vs. Little Mean Kathleen

* Mark Briscoe vs. Ari Daivari

* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* Katsuyori Shibata & Alex Coughlin vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

* Tony Nese vs. Stu Grayson